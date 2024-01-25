Karan Bangur Purchases 500,000 Shares of Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Stock

Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA – Get Free Report) insider Karan Bangur bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,894.74).
Cokal Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,512.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
About Cokal
