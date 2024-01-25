Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.86 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $749.86 million and $22.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00076392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00027765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

