Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 369,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,601. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

