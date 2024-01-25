Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.33. 412,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,740. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $325.70. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

