Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.85.

International Business Machines Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $19.16 on Thursday, reaching $193.09. 20,411,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

