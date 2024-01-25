Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 20,272,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,014,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.