Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.61. 570,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.