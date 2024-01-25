Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,720. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $470.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

