Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $54.72. 51,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

