Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.05. 1,903,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

