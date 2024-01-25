Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Price Down 3%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 108,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 275,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

