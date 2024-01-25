Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target to $32.00

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.