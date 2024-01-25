Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $11.25

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.25 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.45.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

NYSE:TCN opened at $11.00 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

