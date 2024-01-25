Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $27.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $384,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

