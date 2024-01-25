Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 352,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 416,352 shares.The stock last traded at $62.55 and had previously closed at $57.81.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.95.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Featured Stories
