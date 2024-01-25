Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

