Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$523,250.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of C$566.67 million, a PE ratio of -90.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.89. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.