Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$523,250.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of C$566.67 million, a PE ratio of -90.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.89. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

