KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

