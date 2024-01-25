KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.2% per year over the last three years.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNOP

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.