KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,629,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 24,112,510 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $23.11.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

