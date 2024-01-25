Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,615 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 1.00% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 174,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 607,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 322,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,193.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 561,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,874. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

