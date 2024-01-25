Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $5.16 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. 2,024,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.61.

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.