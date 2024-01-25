Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $850.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $848.16 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.00 and a 12-month high of $858.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $750.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.47. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $3,659,000. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

