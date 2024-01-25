Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $900.09 and last traded at $876.18, with a volume of 810252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $848.16.

The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $750.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

