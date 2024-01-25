Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 540 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.