Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 603 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 756,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,235,000 after buying an additional 756,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.