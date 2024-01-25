Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.