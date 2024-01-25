Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

