Laurentian Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by Laurentian from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.60.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$75.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$88.58.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

