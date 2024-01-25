Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

