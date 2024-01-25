Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Report on Leslie’s
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s
Leslie’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.13.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.