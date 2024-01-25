Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 3,578,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

