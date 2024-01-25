Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

