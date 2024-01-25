LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

