Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.10. 10,563,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,759,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

