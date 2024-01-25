Lincoln National Corp Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 271,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Shares of BATS:PFEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 114,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

