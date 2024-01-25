Lincoln National Corp Has $129.24 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $129,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.69. 177,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,439. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

