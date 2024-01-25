Lincoln National Corp Has $34.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBK traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.72. 56,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

