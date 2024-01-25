Lincoln National Corp Purchases 103,833 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $170,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 502,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,611. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.