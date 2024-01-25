Lincoln National Corp Purchases 22,069 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $78,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.29. 37,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

