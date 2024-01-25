Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,570.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 808,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

