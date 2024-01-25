Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,440 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 168.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 45,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,162. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.