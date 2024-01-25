Linde (NYSE:LIN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $429.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Get Linde alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $401.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.