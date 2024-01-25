Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $95.93

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.93, but opened at $84.67. Logitech International shares last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 968,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Logitech International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

