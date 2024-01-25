Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $42,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

