Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 407,321 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Akamai Technologies worth $78,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

AKAM stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,451. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

