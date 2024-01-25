Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,071 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $54,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.10. 353,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,453. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

