Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395,521 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $311,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

AVGO stock traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,237.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,299. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,060.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

