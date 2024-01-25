Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.20. The company had a trading volume of 591,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $443.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

