Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $65,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. 15,507,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

