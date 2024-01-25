Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $248.45 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $248,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.73. 1,228,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $244.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

